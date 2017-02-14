OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Crews Work Through Night To Build Up Tyler Island Levee

February 14, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: sacramento county, Tyler Island

TYLER ISLAND (CBS13) – Sacramento County water reclamation district crews worked throughout the night to build up the Tyler Island levee.

People who live in the area worked quickly to move their belongings out of harm’s way after voluntary evacuations were issued Monday.

The evacuation on Tyler Island affects roughly 85 people in 20 homes. But with 8,500 acres of farmland at risk, local farmers spent most of yesterday focused on moving expensive equipment off of the island.

“Many of the residents live on the high side of the island, so it’s important that people know they have a day and a half or two,” said Steve Mello, president of reclamation district.

The area hasn’t experienced flooding since 1986.

Reclamation crews are racing against time, putting large rocks on the shore to maintain the levee structure. They’ve already gone through more than one barge full of rock in the process.

