Crews Work To Fix ‘Very Unstable’ Tyler Island Levee

TYLER ISLAND (CBS 13) – Crews from Water Reclamation District (RD) 563 plan to work throughout Monday night to maintain the Tyler Island levee. Meanwhile, people who live in the area are working quickly to their belongings out of harm’s way.

“This is not a break or a breach,” said Christopher Neudeck, an Engineer with RD 563. “We’re just in what we call a ‘very unstable’ condition.”

People who live in the Walnut Grove area are worried about possible flooding, which the area hasn’t experienced since 1986.

“Definitely a little bit of nervous energy but hopefully we’ll be okay,” said Alex Brannon who lives near Walnut Grove in Locke. “We’re pretty new to the area so this is all new for us actually. But we’ve asked our local neighbor friends and they keep us calm.”

One of the employees at Anchor Boat Storage told CBS 13 locals called the shop all day to check up on their boats on the Mokolumne River. All of them were concerned about the same thing: the levee on Tyler Island.

“The ground is giving way but the water hasn’t made it through to the other side yet,” said Matt Robinson, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.

Reclamation crews are racing against time, placing large rocks on the shore to maintain the levee. They’ve already gone through more than one barge full of rip rap rock and expect a third one to arrive sometime Monday evening.

“Many of the residents live on the high side of the island so it’s important that people know they have a day and a half or two,” said Steve Mello, President of Reclamation District 563.

The voluntary evacuation on Tyler Island affects roughly 85 people in 20 homes. But with 8,500 acres of farmland at risk, local farmers spent the day focused on moving expensive equipment off of the island.

Meanwhile, back in Walnut Grove an evacuation advisory led Alex Brannon to consider packing up in the morning.

“I’m just kind of paying attention to the news and listening for how close it gets,” Brannon said. “We’re going to see how things go. But hopefully we’ll be alright. We love our little town.”

Neudeck told CBS if the Tyler Island levee fails that water would not reach Walnut Grove.