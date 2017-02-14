Crews Working Around The Clock On Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) – Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway.
Workers are hoisting giant white bags filled with rocks, and at least two helicopters will fly them and then release them in the spillway’s erosion. Dump trucks full of boulders also are dumping their cargo on the damaged spillway.
State Department of Water Resources spokesman Chris Orrock says lake levels are also dropping at a rate of 8 feet per day.
The goal is to see the level at 860 feet by Thursday when inflows should begin from the expected storms. Orrock says the lake is currently at 884 feet.
The barrier at the nation’s tallest dam is being repaired after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people for everyone living below the lake amid concerns the spillway could fail and send water roaring downstream.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.