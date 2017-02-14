Highway 50 In Sierra Expected To Be Closed At Least Another Day

KYBURZ (CBS13/AP) – A key mountain route between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe is closed indefinitely because of a series of mudslides.
Caltrans said Monday that crews are clearing three major slides and several smaller ones along a 30 mile stretch of State Route 50.
TRAFFIC: Latest Roadway Conditions Around The Region
The highway is closed in both directions between the communities of Pollock Pines and Strawberry in El Dorado County. Workers on steep slopes are contending with hillsides that are sodden and loose from recent storms.
The mudslide that happened Sunday near Kyburz was more than 400 feet long.
A mudslide has also become active again on westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra near Baxter, Caltrans says. Traffic is being held at Stateline for westbound traffic and there is no estimated time of reopening at the moment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.