Jerry Sandusky’s Son Charged For Child Sex Soliciting

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky made headlines when his history of sex abuse came to light. Now, his son is facing similar charges.
According to CNN, Jeffrey Sandusky was arrested for felony and misdemeanor child sexual offense charges. Sandusky, 41, faces 14 counts.
Reports say his charges include soliciting sex from a child under age 16, and soliciting child pornography from two girls on separate occasions in 2013 and 2016.
One of the girls’ fathers contacted police after alleged sexting from Sandusky, and reports were filed. He is currently being held in county jail on $200,000 bail.