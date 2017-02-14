OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Jerry Sandusky’s Son Charged For Child Sex Soliciting

February 14, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: football, Jeffrey Sandusky, Jerry Sandusky

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky made headlines when his history of sex abuse came to light. Now, his son is facing similar charges.

According to CNN, Jeffrey Sandusky was arrested for felony and misdemeanor child sexual offense charges. Sandusky, 41, faces 14 counts.

Reports say his charges include soliciting sex from a child under age 16, and soliciting child pornography from two girls on separate occasions in 2013 and 2016.

One of the girls’ fathers contacted police after alleged sexting from Sandusky, and reports were filed. He is currently being held in county jail on $200,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia