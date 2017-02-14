Mysterious Light Seen Off Coast Of California Was Navy Trident Missile Test

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you think you saw a missile flying over Northern California early Tuesday morning, you are not alone – and not mistaken.
Navy officials confirm that a Trident II (D5) missile test was conducted this morning. A total of two missiles were launched from an Ohio-class submarine in the Pacific Test Range off the coast of California.
While the missiles may have looked like they were flying over California, Navy officials say the tests were “conducted from sea, flew over the sea, and landed in the sea. At no time did the missiles fly over land.” The missiles were not armed.
The Navy says they conducted the tests as part of their routine work to make sure their missile systems are in order.
Navy officials stress they did not conduct the tests in response to any ongoing situation developing in the world, or as a demonstration of power.