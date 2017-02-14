WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Oroville Dam School Closure Update

February 14, 2017 4:25 PM

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Now that evacuations have been lifted, residents are looking for some form of normalcy, including finding out when their kids are heading back to school.

Schools in the Oroville area have been closed since Friday, and some may not re-open until Feb. 27 due to a planned winter break.

The following school districts will be back in session on Feb. 21

  • Yuba City Unified School District
  • Marysville Joint Unified School District
  • Bangor Union Elementary School District
  • Biggs Unified School District
  • Durham Unified School District
  • Golden Feather Elementary School District
  • Gridley Unified School District
  • Manzanita Elementary School District
  • Pioneer Union Elementary School District
  • Wheatland School District

The following school districts will be back in session on Feb. 27

  • Oroville Union High School District
  • Oroville City Elementary School District
  • Feather Falls Unified School District
  • Palermo Union School District
  • Thermalito Union Elementary School District

 

