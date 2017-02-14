HOUR 1:
Nate & Kayte talk Kings vs Lakers tonight, the Denver Nuggets blowing out the Golden State Warriors, and NBA trade rumors for Morning Brew. Then, they discuss life after the game for professional athletes, especially when it comes to executive jobs. Finally, some Lakers talk on the team’s future and young prospects.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Nate & Kayte talk about the re-branding of the NBA Developmental League before 4 Down Territory featuring the San Francisco 49ers, Navarro Bowman, Victor Cruz and Aldon Smith. Then, an extended segment dedicated to NFL free agency talk.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Sports law attorney and former Raiderette Emily Compagno joined Nate & Kayte to talk about all the latest drama involving Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks plus a little on the Aldon Smith situation. Then, breaking news involving Kevin Love having surgery and a trade between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Emily Compagno interview here: