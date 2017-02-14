OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Peace Offerings; The Drive – 02/14/17

February 14, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Aldon Smith, Los Angeles Lakers, Navarro Bowman, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers

HOUR 1:

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 07: Louis Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a shot at the buzzer against Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena on January 7, 2016 in Sacramento, California. Williams missed the shot and the Kings won the game.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nate & Kayte talk Kings vs Lakers tonight, the Denver Nuggets blowing out the Golden State Warriors, and NBA trade rumors for Morning Brew. Then, they discuss life after the game for professional athletes, especially when it comes to executive jobs. Finally, some Lakers talk on the team’s future and young prospects.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: Inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman #53 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts in the first half while taking on the Seattle Seahawks during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington.

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Nate & Kayte talk about the re-branding of the NBA Developmental League before 4 Down Territory featuring the San Francisco 49ers, Navarro Bowman, Victor Cruz and Aldon Smith. Then, an extended segment dedicated to NFL free agency talk.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Former New York Knicks playes Larry Johnson and Latrell Spreewell and Knicks owner James Dolan attend the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2017 in New York City.

 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sports law attorney and former Raiderette Emily Compagno joined Nate & Kayte to talk about all the latest drama involving Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks plus a little on the Aldon Smith situation. Then, breaking news involving Kevin Love having surgery and a trade between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Emily Compagno interview here:

