This Ain’t Sunday Morning, It’s Valentines Night: The Lo-Down – 2/14

February 14, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr., NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the show talking about the NBA with Kevin Love out for 6 weeks after knee surgery, and the Raptors trading for Serge Ibaka. The guys also talked about UConn’s Women winning their 100th game in a row.  The guys also talked about Adam Silver and MJ smooth things over with Charles Oakley and James Dolan.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

The guys start the second hour with “Three The Hard Way.”  The guys then talked some NFL with the New York Giants releasing Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings, and what teams are going to make moves during the offseason.  The guys also talked about West Virgina’s collapse against Kansas last night.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

gettyimages 51065172 This Aint Sunday Morning, Its Valentines Night: The Lo Down 2/14In the final hour of the show the guys previewed tonight’s Kings game with the Lakers.  Next, Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer/MMAfighting.com joins the guys to talk about the possible fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. The guys also discussed Magic Johnson wanting Kobe Bryant to help run the Lakers.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listne to hour three here:

