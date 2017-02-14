Transgender Inmate Name Changes Would Be Faster Under California Bill

February 14, 2017 5:11 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California could make it easier for inmates to legally change their names or gender identification.

State Sen. Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego, said Tuesday that her bill, SB310, would let state prison inmates apply for the legal changes without first getting approval from several state correctional officials.

Her bill would also apply to inmates in county jails.

The proposal comes weeks after transgender inmate Shiloh Quine became the first U.S. inmate to have state-paid sex-reassignment surgery.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation used her given name until after the surgery, though she has lived as a woman since 2009.

Atkins’ bill would give inmates the same right to seek the legal changes as those who aren’t incarcerated.

She says it would improve inmates’ chances of being rehabilitated.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia