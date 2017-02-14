WATCH: Kyle Shanahan’s First 1-On-1 Interview As 49ers Head Coach

Kyle Shanahan just gave his first 1-on-1 interview as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers Twitter page posted the interview, with team reporter Joe Fann.
In the clip, Shanahan talks the NFL, adversity, and his life outside the field. He also talked about his time in Washington and what he learned to get here.
Watch the video below.
Kyle Shanahan sits down with @Joe_Fann for his first 1-on-1 as the head coach of the #49ers. 👀 https://t.co/cAsoQUiuWj—
San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 14, 2017