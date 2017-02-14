OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Woman Arrested, Faces Hate Crime Charge For Davis Mosque Vandalism

February 14, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Authorities have made an arrest in the case of hateful vandalism of a Davis mosque.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint against 30-year-old Davis resident Lauren Kirk-Coehlo on Tuesday. She is facing charges of vandalism with a hate crime enhancement, according to the complaint, along with a charge of vandalism to a church.

READ: Criminal Complaint Against Lauren Kirk-Coehlo

As previously reported, the Davis Islamic Center was vandalized back on Jan. 23. A woman was caught on video putting bacon on a door handle and smashing windows.

Police are called the incident a hate crime incident as pork is a forbidden food for Muslims.

In early February, Davis police and the FBI raided a home in the city connected to the investigation. No arrests were made at that time.

