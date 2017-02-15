Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings win over the Lakers last night, and then the guys somehow got into parking lot etiquette. The guys also previewed tonight's Kings and Warriors game tonight before the All-Star Break. The guys finished up the hour talking about Lebron James confidence going into the All-Star Break.
Listen to hour one here:
Hour 2
In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with "Three The Hard Way." Next, the guys asked who would you trust? Commissioner, Politician, or College Recruiter? The guys also talked some MMA with Brock Lesnar retiring again and Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor, and Georges St. Pierre.
Listen to hour two here:
Hour 3
In the final hour of the show Jabari Davis, Basketball Insiders, joins the guys to talk all things NBA before the All-Star Break. Next, the guys talked about Tom Brady, and how much longer he'll play in the league. The guys ended the show with more NFL talk.
Listen to hour three here:
