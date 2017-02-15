Feeling On Your Booty Can Work: The Lo-Down – 2/15

February 15, 2017 5:33 PM
Hour 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings is fouled by Tarik Black #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers as he drives to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center on February 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Sacramento Kings won 97-96.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings win over the Lakers last night, and then the guys somehow got into parking lot etiquette. The guys also previewed tonight’s Kings and Warriors game tonight before the All-Star Break.  The guys finished up the hour talking about Lebron James confidence going into the All-Star Break.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, the guys asked who would you trust? Commissioner, Politician, or College Recruiter? The guys also talked some MMA with Brock Lesnar retiring again and Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor, and Georges St. Pierre.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the show Jabari Davis, Basketball Insiders, joins the guys to talk all things NBA before the All-Star Break.  Next, the guys talked about Tom Brady, and how much longer he’ll play in the league. The guys ended the show with more NFL talk.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

