Forbes Releases Sacramento Kings Valuations For 2017

The Sacramento Kings have catapulted themselves into one of the fastest growing NBA franchises over the last year, mostly thanks to the opening of the state-of-the-art Golden 1 Center in 2016.

According to Forbes, the Kings are currently valued at $1.075 billion, placing them at No. 15 (of 30) in the league. Their 16 percent growth from last year puts them as the second largest improvement in the league – tied with the Milwaukee Bucks – but still far behind the Golden State Warriors’ 37 percent.

The magazine has released their 19th annual “Business Of Basketball” list, ranking the teams based on their current value. The Kings have moved up to No. 15 on the list after being No. 18 in 2016 ($925 billion).

The Kings are sandwiched between the Phoenix Suns ($1.1 billion) and the Portland Trail Blazers ($1.05 billion).

The organization brought in a revenue of $164 million in 2016, just a few years removed from Vivek Ranadivé’s purchase of the team in 2013 when they were valued at just $525 million.

Here are the top 10 values around the NBA:

1. New York Knicks ($3.3 billion)

2. Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion)

3. Golden State Warriors ($2.6 billion)

4. Chicago Bulls ($2.5 billion)

5. Boston Celtics ($2.2 billion)

6. Los Angeles Clippers ($2 billion)

7. Brooklyn Nets ($1.8 billion)

8. Houston Rockets ($1.65 billion)

9. Dallas Mavericks ($1.45 billion)

10. Miami Heat ($1.35 billion)

To view the whole list, click here.