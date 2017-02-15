‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks Debuts On Runway At New York Fashion Week

February 15, 2017 2:11 PM
NEW YORK (CBS13) – Jeremy Meeks, the Stockton resident whose mugshot earned him a legion of adoring fans and a modeling contract, made his runway debut during New York Fashion Week.

Monday, Meeks walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show at the New York Public Library. Big name designers and celebrities like Madonna, Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton were in attendance.

Despite it being his first show, it looks as if he fit right in.

Meeks modesling the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

Meeks took to his Instagram account after the show to thank Plein for the opportunity.

Meeks was arrested back in 2014 for felony weapons charges and had his booking photo posted to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page, like many other suspects. However, people almost immediately started noticing Meeks’ model-esque looks – earning him the nicknames “hot convict” and “Mugshot McDreamy.”

Before he was sent to prison for two years, Meeks landed a modeling contract with Blaze Models. Meeks was released in March 2016 and was soon quickly began his professional modeling career.

 

