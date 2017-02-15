Man Acting Erratically Shot By Officers On Highway 99 Near Manteca

February 15, 2017 11:19 AM
MANTECA (CBS13) – Officers shot a man who was walking across Highway 99 near Manteca and acting erratically late Wednesday morning.

The scene was on the northbound side of Highway 99 near Lathrop Road. Manteca Police say they got a report that a man was walking south on the northbound lanes of the freeway. He was reportedly armed with a knife and was possibly suicidal.

California Highway Patrol and Manteca police responded to the scene. A traffic break was soon in place and officers went to try and talk to the man.

At some point during the confrontation, the man was shot by officers. He was also shot with a stun gun, police say.

It is unclear what led up to the man being shot.

The man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police say. The extent of his injuries are unclear, but police say he was talking while being loaded into the ambulance.

Traffic is still stopped on southbound 99, while the northbound #3 lane has opened.

Expect traffic on both sides of the freeway for the time being.

