Man Suspected Of Breaking Into Business In Oroville

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Oroville have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a Butte County business and robbed it.
Officers say 35-year-old Jeffery Casaulong is responsible for burglarizing the Work Training Center off of Lincoln Boulevard in Oroville early Wednesday morning.
When officers got to the business around 4:45 a.m., the door was open. A backpack was found at the scene with stolen items inside.
Officers soon found Casaulong hiding in a nearby yard. He was arrested without incident.
Casaulong was booked into the Butte County Jail for commercial burglary.
Police investigators believe he slipped his hand through a mail slot and unlocked the front door.