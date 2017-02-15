WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Man Suspected Of Breaking Into Business In Oroville

February 15, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Butte County, Oroville

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Oroville have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a Butte County business and robbed it.

Officers say 35-year-old Jeffery Casaulong is responsible for burglarizing the Work Training Center off of Lincoln Boulevard in Oroville early Wednesday morning.

When officers got to the business around 4:45 a.m., the door was open. A backpack was found at the scene with stolen items inside.

Officers soon found Casaulong hiding in a nearby yard. He was arrested without incident.

Casaulong was booked into the Butte County Jail for commercial burglary.

Police investigators believe he slipped his hand through a mail slot and unlocked the front door.

