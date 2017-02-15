Oroville Dam Contractors Have Big Job Ahead Of Them

OROVILLE (CBS13) — When Marc Rivas got into the construction business, he never imagined he’d be part of an emergency operation to shore up a damaged spillway and protect entire towns from flooding.

“It’s kind of monumental and historic, you know?” said Rivas.

From helicopters to bobcats to boulders, workers are operating heavy-duty machinery. But it’s that mental strength that gets them through the day.

“You mentally prepare yourself. You know you’re coming into the situation and know the job that needs to be done,” said Rivas.

A job this small community seems more than grateful for.

Each time workers make the haul up to the dam, a group of gracious girls wave signs and smile.

“What do you wanna tell them? That they’re Doing a great job,” One of the girls said.

“They stay up every day, and they’re not with their family,” said another.

The trio wakes up every morning at 7 a.m. to bake fresh cookies and brownies to hand out.

“I love seeing my kids excited about helping others,” their mom said.

They’re not the only ones feeding the guys in the hard hats. Patrick Butler over at the Wagon Wheel Market down the hill says his machines are also working on overdrive to churn out more meat sandwiches than he can count.

“We feel very fortunate we’ve got this amazing community here,” said Butler.

A community these contractors are committed to protecting.

“I think everyone’s excited about the work they’re doing,” said Rivas.