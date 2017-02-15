Red Cross: Oroville Dam Evacuee Support

Red Cross workers are distributing relief items and comfort kits with items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, washcloths, shampoo, soap and other essentials for people evacuated from their homes. Click the link below to see how you can help.
http://www.redcross.org/local/california/gold-country/oroville-dam
