Red Cross: Oroville Dam Evacuee Support

February 15, 2017 10:51 AM

Red Cross workers are distributing relief items and comfort kits with items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, washcloths, shampoo, soap and other essentials for people evacuated from their homes. Click the link below to see how you can help.
http://www.redcross.org/local/california/gold-country/oroville-dam

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia