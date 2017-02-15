Sacramento CHP Officers Lending A Hand In Butte County Rescue Kangaroos

February 15, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Butte County, Oroville, Sacramento

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Cats, dogs and livestock weren’t the only animals saved from the possible flood zone downstream from the Oroville Dam.

Officers from California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division have been checking on Butte County properties residents had to abandon when evacuation orders were issued Sunday.

During their efforts, officers came across some exotic animals – including a pair of kangaroos.

As seen in photos taken by officers, the kangaroos seemed really happy and thankful someone had found them.

One of the kangaroos is a rare albino. (Credit: CHP North Sacramento)

One of the kangaroos is a rare albino. (Credit: CHP North Sacramento)

Mini deer and zebras were also discovered by officers. All the animals were taken safely out of the evacuation area.

A mini deer also rescued by officers. (Credit: CHP North Sacramento)

A mini deer also rescued by officers. (Credit: CHP North Sacramento)

Officers learned that the albino kangaroo’s name is Kenzie, while the other one is named Dottie. Both were turned over to a woman living in Sutter County who will let the animals stay until they can go home safely.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia