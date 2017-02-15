Sacramento CHP Officers Lending A Hand In Butte County Rescue Kangaroos

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Cats, dogs and livestock weren’t the only animals saved from the possible flood zone downstream from the Oroville Dam.
Officers from California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division have been checking on Butte County properties residents had to abandon when evacuation orders were issued Sunday.
During their efforts, officers came across some exotic animals – including a pair of kangaroos.
As seen in photos taken by officers, the kangaroos seemed really happy and thankful someone had found them.
Mini deer and zebras were also discovered by officers. All the animals were taken safely out of the evacuation area.
Officers learned that the albino kangaroo’s name is Kenzie, while the other one is named Dottie. Both were turned over to a woman living in Sutter County who will let the animals stay until they can go home safely.