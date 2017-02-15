WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Teacher Resigns After Student Tells Police He Was Duct-Taped To Chair

February 15, 2017 3:57 PM

BANGOR, Mich. (AP) – A teacher at Bangor High School in southwestern Michigan has resigned after a 16-year-old student told police he was duct-taped to a desk chair in class.

The student reported it to officers Monday. Another student videotaped the incident.

Police Chief Tommy Simpson said the teacher admitted to duct-taping the student.

Simpson tells WWMT-TV that the student uses arm movements while speaking and the teacher said it was a distraction. The teacher told police she duct-taped him as a joke.

The Associated Press left an email Wednesday afternoon seeking comment from the school district’s attorney.

Six district teachers also were reprimanded this week and a school secretary resigned after they were secretly videoed in a tavern joking about which co-workers they would marry, have sex with or kill.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

