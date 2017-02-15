Tom Brady Plans On Playing Football Through His Mid-40’s

Tom Brady confirmed this week that he is not retiring, and said he plans on playing football for several more years.
According to Sports Illustrated, the New England Patriots quarterback wants to play until his mid 40’s
Brady, 39, says “I’d like to play until my mid-forties. Then I’ll make a decision. If I’m still feeling like I’m feeling today, who knows? I know next year is not going to be my last year.”
He continues, “I have the answers to the test now. You can’t surprise me on defense. I’ve seen it all. Now I really know what to do, I don’t want to stop. This is when it’s really enjoyable to go out.”
After 17 seasons, Brady holds a regular season record of 183–52.