Tom Brady Plans On Playing Football Through His Mid-40’s

February 15, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: football, New England, New England Patriots, Patriots, Tom Brady

Tom Brady confirmed this week that he is not retiring, and said he plans on playing football for several more years.

According to Sports Illustrated, the New England Patriots quarterback wants to play until his mid 40’s

Brady, 39, says “I’d like to play until my mid-forties. Then I’ll make a decision. If I’m still feeling like I’m feeling today, who knows? I know next year is not going to be my last year.”

He continues, “I have the answers to the test now. You can’t surprise me on defense. I’ve seen it all. Now I really know what to do, I don’t want to stop. This is when it’s really enjoyable to go out.”

After 17 seasons, Brady holds a regular season record of 183–52.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia