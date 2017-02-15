Wet Weather Returning – And Will Stick Around A While

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The next round of rain is coming our way and is expected to stick around until at least early next week.

Wednesday morning, the leading edge of the first storm is already bringing shower activity to northern portions of the state. The valley isn’t expecting to see rain until the evening hours.

Overnight into Thursday, moderate rain is expected for the valley. At this point, snow levels will still be pretty high (the 7000-8000’ mark). Rivers are expected to rise again, and gusty winds will also return.

Wet wx begins later today w/ more wettness into early next week. Good news…lower snow levels. #cawx CAstorm pic.twitter.com/dn0oGnWgi0 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 15, 2017

By Friday and Saturday, light to moderate showers are expected for the region. However, snow levels will begin to lower (about 4500-6000’ mark), including moderate snow over the passes. At this point, more flooding could occur in problem areas.

Sunday will again see light rain and lower snow levels.

Renewed flooding concerns still possible with upcoming storms even though they should be less wet. Prepare with these tips #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/pAuONCJ7xa — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 15, 2017

Monday and Tuesday could be the most concerning days. Moderate to heavy rain and snow is expected, along with low snow levels (down to the 3500-5000’ mark). Rivers will continue to rise and strong winds are possible.