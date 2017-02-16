2017 ACM Nominees

The 52nd annual ACM Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, April 2nd at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT. This year’s ceremony will broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be co-hosted by country music superstars Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

The full list of nominees was released this morning and features all the heavy hitters in country music today. Keith Urban leads the pack with seven nominations, with Miranda Lambert and newly minted GRAMMY award winner Maren Morris coming in with six nominations a piece.

See below for the full list of nominees and be sure to tune in on April 2nd to see who takes home the hardware.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

* four nominees only

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Black – Dierks Bentley

Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Dig Your Roots– Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

HERO – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Ripcord – Keith Urban

Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells

Record Label: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

The Weight of These Wings– Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban

Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw

Record Label: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records

My Church – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)

Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Songwriter: Lori McKenna

Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)

Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde

Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)

Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove

Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,

Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Director: Tim Mattia

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Director: Joseph Kahn

Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Kristin Barlowe

Producer: Michelle Abnet

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: MCA Nashville

May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney

Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville

Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records