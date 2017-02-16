Hour 1

The Lo-Down fills in for Grant and Doug today and start the show talking about the Kings loss to the Warriors last night in Oakland. The guys also talked some NBA and who will be the top teams after the All-Star Break. The guys finished the hour talking about Carmelo Anthony replacing Kevin Love in the All-Star game, and if anybody else should’ve been chosen.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-118.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about where they think Tony Romo and Adrian Peterson will be next season. Adrian Ross, Contract Advisor for 3D Sports and Entertainment. to talk about the NFL off season, and some of his thoughts on contract strategies.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-220.mp3

Hour 3

In the third hour of the show Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/ USA Today, joins the guys from New Orleans to talk about the NBA All-Star game, and what to expect in the second part of the season. The Guys then got in to the difference between a “Musician” and a “Popstar.” The guys finished the hour talking about Charles Oakley still going after James Dolan.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-320.mp3

Hour 4

In the final hour of the show the guys ask who has a better chance making it back to the NFL Vince Young, or Johnny Manziel? Next, they talked some baseball, and Alex Rodriguez working with the New York Yankees. They also talked about the possibility of Kyrie Irving making a movie as “Uncle Drew.”