HOUR 1:
Nate Goodyear is joined by TV’s Bryan May, formerly of News 10, for today’s and tomorrow’s episode of The Drive. Then, Kings lose to Warriors, Draymond Green gets tossed, and Isaiah Thomas going for Celtics history for Morning Brew. Then, 2nd half of the season expectations for the Kings plus more from around the NBA.
HOUR 2:
Nate & Bryan discuss the Kings’ loss last night to the Warriors and the injury to Malachi Richardson before 4 Down Territory featuring the Raiders and San Diego, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tony Romo, Chris Cooley and Vince Young. Then, the duo give their free agency wishlists for both the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.
HOUR 3:
Comcast Sports Net’s Gary Saint Jean, former Sacrament Kings coach, joins The Drive to talk about last night’s Kings vs Warriors game plus other stories from around the NBA. Then, Nate and Bryan share the list of the most valuable franchises in the NBA. Finally, some San Francisco Giants talk to end the show.
