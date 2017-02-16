California Bill Could Let Cities Push Last Call Back To 4 a.m.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Las call for alcohol at restaurants and bars could soon change.

A state lawmaker is proposing a bill to give cities more control over when they can stop serving alcohol. The proposed law would apply to establishments zoned for late-night entertainment.

Baron Stelling could soon be crafting cocktails past 2 a.m. under the proposed bill which would give restaurants and bars — like the Shady Lady Saloon — permission to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

“I don’t wanna be open 4 a.m. and getting home at 6 a.m. Getting home at 4 a.m. is already tough as it is,” said Stelling.

As much as he doesn’t like the idea of going home by the time the sun comes up, Stelling says a last-call extension means more business.

“With the new arena opening and people coming down here, more and more people are wanting to stay out later, have a good time and have drinks,” added Stelling.

Stelling says he’s had to cut people off before last call, and says over-drinking doesn’t have a time frame.

“You’ll be seeing that anytime; it’s not just three or 4 in the morning,” he said

Under the proposed bill, establishments serving alcohol would also have the option to choose which days to extend their last-call deadline.

“At the end of the day it’s about being responsible,” said Hugo Cervantes, owner of Cilantro’s Mexican Restaurant.

Cervantes is skeptical about the proposed bill, fearing his family restaurant will turn into a party magnet if he chooses to extend the current last-call deadline.

“I don’t want to sacrifice certain things to try to make more money, I don’t want to worry about people over-drinking and getting drunk just because I want to make a few extra bucks,” added Cervantes.

One woman says nothing good will come from extending last call past 2 a.m.

“There will be a lot more violence; you don’t know what happens after people get drunk, where they go, if they even go home — it’s bad.”

For party-goers, the verdict is in:

“I would say ‘Yay, let’s do it!’”

If the bill passes, cities would have to adopt a plan for extended hours. Businesses would then have to apply to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to receive an extended-hours permit.