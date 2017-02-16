Man, 23, Injured In Shooting Near Fulton And Marconi Avenues

February 16, 2017 1:42 PM
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Arden Arcade area Thursday afternoon.

The scene is near Fulton and Marconi avenues.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a 23-year-old man was shot in the upper torso. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but witnesses said the man was a pedestrian, while the suspect was in a car.

Deputies and medics immediately began life-saving measures and he was transported to the hospital. The man is reportedly in serious condition.

Witnesses at the scene said the suspect fled southbound on Fulton Avenue in a dark vehicle.

Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.

 

