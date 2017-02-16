Here Are The 20 Highest Paid Athletes Of All Time

Some of your favorite athletes have made billions of dollars throughout thew course of their careers. Many others have made millions.
Forbes has a list of the top highest paid athletes of all time, listing their names and career earnings. Check out the top 20 list below.
1. Michael Jordan – $1.7 billion
2. Tiger Woods – $1.65 billion
3. Arnold Palmer – $1.35 billion
4. Jack Nicklaus – $1.15 billion
5. Michael Schumacher – $1 billion
6. Kobe Bryant – $770 million
7. Floyd Mayweather Jr. – $765 million
8. Phil Mickelson – $760 million
9. David Beckham – $730 million
10. Shaquille O’Neal – $700 million
11. Mike Tyson – $685 million
12. Greg Norman – $680 million
13. LeBron James – $640 million
14. Cristiano Ronaldo – $620 million
15. Roger Federer – $600 million
16. Alex Rodriguez – $600 million
17. Lionel Messi – $520 million
18. Jeff Gordon – $515 million
19. Oscar de la Hoya – $510 million
20. Manny Pacquiao – $490 million