More Rain Brings Renewed Flooding Concerns For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rough weather is making landfall in Northern California once again, as rain and snow is expected to stick around until next week.

The National Weather Service says this new storm set could be the “heaviest winter storm” in terms of rain for all of California.

Wet pattern returns for the next week. Amplified flooding impacts will be possible with any additional rainfall #cawx #CAstorm #CAflood pic.twitter.com/apU8YHZE5q — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 16, 2017

The rain comes as several of the state’s 58 counties try to recover from widespread flooding.

Among those communities, Stanislaus County has declared a local state of emergency to cope with damage from flooding.

TRAFFIC: Head Here For The Latest Road Conditions Around The Region

Crews have been working around the clock in Oroville to protect the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway ahead of the storms looming the next several days. About 125 construction crews are out placing 1,200 tons of material on the spillway per hour to try and stop erosion.

Officials are continuing to release water from the reservoir as well, with the lake levels falling an additional 8 feet as of Thursday morning. Lake Oroville is now about 29 feet below the emergency spillway.

Chains are up on I-80 from Kingvale to Donner Lake with snow on the roadway. Please drive carefully this morning over the pass! #cawx pic.twitter.com/7WAtfT0Ig5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 16, 2017

Interstate 80 is open but chain controls are in effect from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange. A series of mudslides continues to be an issue for Caltrans crews, with the freeway seeing another closure on Wednesday.

Highway 50 remains open with no chain controls at the moment.