More Rain Brings Renewed Flooding Concerns For Northern California

February 16, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rough weather is making landfall in Northern California once again, as rain and snow is expected to stick around until next week.

The National Weather Service says this new storm set could be the “heaviest winter storm” in terms of rain for all of California.

The rain comes as several of the state’s 58 counties try to recover from widespread flooding.

Among those communities, Stanislaus County has declared a local state of emergency to cope with damage from flooding.

TRAFFIC: Head Here For The Latest Road Conditions Around The Region

Crews have been working around the clock in Oroville to protect the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway ahead of the storms looming the next several days. About 125 construction crews are out placing 1,200 tons of material on the spillway per hour to try and stop erosion.

Officials are continuing to release water from the reservoir as well, with the lake levels falling an additional 8 feet as of Thursday morning. Lake Oroville is now about 29 feet below the emergency spillway.

Interstate 80 is open but chain controls are in effect from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange. A series of mudslides continues to be an issue for Caltrans crews, with the freeway seeing another closure on Wednesday.

Highway 50 remains open with no chain controls at the moment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia