Motor Home Driver Arrested For Monday Pile-Up In Roseville

February 16, 2017 6:28 AM
ROSEVILLE (CBS13/AP) — Police have arrested the driver of a motor home after a seven-vehicle crash in Roseville earlier in the week.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Roseville Police say the Monday collision occurred after law enforcement began chasing the speeding motor home. Five people were taken to local hospital with injuries, including the motor home driver.

Police say two people have serious injuries but are expected to recover.

The motor home’s 58-year-old driver, a woman from Loomis, was arrested by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on charges of evading an officer and causing serious injuries. Placer County inmate information says she is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

