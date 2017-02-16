Pre-Spring Training MLB Power Rankings

by Andrew Pasquini, Sports 1140 KHTK

1. Chicago Cubs (103-58 in 2016): The defending world champions look to continue dominance with a young core of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

2. Cleveland Indians (94-67): Adding Edwin Encarnacion gives this team a power bat they were lacking last season where they finished 10th in the AL in home runs.

3. Boston Red Sox (93-69): David Price, Rick Porcello, and now Chris Sale. Boston’s rotation might be the best in the MLB and could lead Boston to another title.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-71): Adding a much needed second baseman in Logan Forsythe might be enough to give the Dodgers a fifth straight NL West crown.

5. Houston Astros (84-78): One of the best line-ups in baseball with Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and George Springer got better with additions Josh Reddick and Carlos Beltran.

6. San Francisco Giants (87-75): Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Matt Moore, and new closer Mark Melancon make the Giants entire pitching staff a solid one.

7. Washington Nationals (95-67): Bryce Harper looks to return to his MVP form and a rotation that features Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer makes Washington a threat in the NL.

8. New York Mets (87-75): A talented and young pitching staff and keeping Yoenis Cespedes might have been enough to make the Mets a dark horse to win the NL.

9. Texas Rangers (95-67): After losing key veteran bats, the Rangers look for Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels to carry the Rangers to another AL West title.

10. Seattle Mariners (86-76): A very balanced team that features Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz with a solid rotation featuring Felix Hernandez, 2017 could be the breakout year for the Mariners.

11. Toronto Blue Jays (89-73): Losing Edwin Encarnacion leaves a hole in the middle of the order that Toronto hope Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce can fill.

12. St. Louis Cardinals (86-76): After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010, the Cardinals look to continue their winning ways behind bats like Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler.

13. Baltimore Orioles (89-73): Mark Trumbo returned to Baltimore giving the Orioles one of the most feared line-ups in baseball

14. Detroit Tigers (86-75): The Tigers are a year older but with players like Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander, Detroit can still be a threat.

15. Colorado Rockies (75-87): The Rockies have a lot of good bats but they’ll go as far as the pitching staff will allow them.

16. New York Yankees (84-78): A young Yankee team that features Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird makes the Yankees a young and intriguing team.

17. Miami Marlins (79-82): After an improved 2016, the Marlins look to improve in 2017 behind the big bat of Giancarlo Stanton.

18: Kansas City Royals (81-81): Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez, Lorenzo Cain, and Jorge Soler gives the Royals a scary middle of the line-up

19. Pittsburgh Pirates (78-83): A team that’s suffering from a very top heavy division but did keep Andrew McCutchen and with rookie Josh Bell, the Pirates have some bats to build around.

20: Arizona Diamondbacks (69-93): A team that was expected to make an impact in 2016 that has the talent to make an impact in 2017.

21. Philadelphia Phillies (71-91): There’s a lot of young talent on this team with Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera that give the Phillies some glimmer of hope.

22. Atlanta Braves (68-93): Added an interesting mix of veteran talent (Bartolo Colon) and prospects in the off-season. Atlanta might be one of the more interesting teams to watch in 2017.

23. Tampa Bay Rays (68-94): Chris Archer and Kevin Kiermaier are two of the best young players in baseball today and look to have a strong 2017

24. Los Angeles Angels (74-88): A line-up that features Mike Trout is always a nice thing to go into a season with.

25. Chicago White Sox (78-84): A rotation lead by Jose Quintana and a line-up lead by Jose Abreu, Chicago has a solid base to build off of.

26. Oakland A’s (69-93): Sonny Gray looks to bounce back after a rough 2016. The A’s have a solid bullpen and hope 2017 is a step in the right direction.

27. Cincinnati Reds (68-94): A young rotation and young line-up around Joey Votto, 2017 might be a glimpse to the future for the Reds.

28. Milwaukee Brewers (73-89): Keon Broxton is a name to watch and could have a break out season.

29. Minnesota Twins (59-103): The biggest question entering the season for the Twins is what they’ll do with Brian Dozier.

30. San Diego Padres (68-94): Wil Myers in the middle of the line-up is a nice start for the Padres but they lack just about everything else.