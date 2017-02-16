WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Sacramento Kings Named ‘The Most Innovative Company in Sports’

February 16, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, Golden 1 Center, Innovation, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are loved both on and off the court by their fans, but they’re also making an impact in the business world as well.

According to the Sacramento Kings’ Website, Fast Company placed the team in the top spot in their countdown of The Ten Most Innovative Companies in Sports, as part of their latest issue. The list honors leading enterprises and successful rising stars that best exemplify impactful innovation and strong business skills.

To name a few of their accomplishments over the past few years, the Kings were able to open the world class Golden 1 Center a year early (which is also the world’s greenest sports venue), unveiled the largest videoboard in the NBA (which was also the first to have 4K Ultra HD clarity), created the most innovative food program in sports at Golden 1 Center, and hosted the NBA’s first venture capital and innovation competition.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Kings in 2017!

