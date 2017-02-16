Safe Haven Task Force Aims To Protect Most Vulnerable Immigrants

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento has a long history of reaching out to people of diverse backgrounds. The city has set up a Save Haven Task Force that is working to protect the city’s most vulnerable, namely undocumented immigrants.

The task force held a meeting on Thursday with community members seeking input over a new resolution, which may provide city funds to help families facing the immediate threat of deportation.

The meeting well attended by a wide range of local community and grassroots organizations, including Sikh, Muslim, DACA and African American groups, among others, who came out to give input.

Community groups are asking that city of Sacramento provide money for three specific areas.

The first is for educational programs called “Know Your Rights.” These are community forums designed to educate people about immigration law and rights.

For example, many undocumented residents are not going to the emergency room because they are afraid. Immigration advocates want people to understand that they can and should seek medical attention, and not be fearful of deportation.

Second, they want money for attorneys to provide free legal counsel to immigrants, many who are low-income.

Immigration attorney Marcus Tang, with California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation, says such programs can help tackle the huge problem of misinformation around immigration and fraud.

“The problem with the huge lack if information is the potential for rumors to spread, for misinformation to spread. But also, and perhaps more significantly, is the issue of unscrupulous actors preying on our vulnerable immigrant community, ” said Tang.

Tang says more and more are becoming vulnerable because they aren’t reporting crimes, as the debate over immigration intensifies.

The third component is called the Family Preparedness Project. That would help families set up a contingency plan in case one or both parents are deported, such as who had legal guardianship over their kids.

Over 36,000 children in the Sacramento area have at least one parent who is undocumented, according to rights groups who spoke at the meeting.

Immigration groups say the city’s money is vital since they can’t do it alone.

“The area if immigration law is so complex and many people are very low income. So the private sector by itself can’t absorb the tremendous need,” explained Luis Cespedes, an immigration attorney, who has long been involved in immigration issues. He also spoke at the meeting.

While the city is supportive, those on the task force do have concerns. They want to better understand how big a community they are dealing with before they assigning financial resources.

Others questioned if the city would be more effective as a partner to a larger organization, that takes the lead.

A motion was passed for the city manager to look into the issues the community groups raised at the meeting. The task force hopes to have more in the coming weeks.