Stockton Police Shut Down Rumors Of Immigration Raids

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are trying to dispel rumors of immigration raids going on in the city.
The Stockton Police Department says they are not working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the moment doing immigration raids, nor are they doing checkpoints.
“It is important to us that members of our entire community work with the Police Department to report crime and other issues so we have a safer community,” the department wrote in a post on Thursday.
Further, Stockton police noted that it is department policy for officers to not ask people about their legal status.
Authorities in the Bay Area also dealt with a similar online rumor that went viral, leading to panic in some East Bay communities. The claim of immigration raids was unsubstantiated, however, authorities said.