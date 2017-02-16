Thieves Steal Vietnam Veteran’s Medals During Oroville Dam Evacuation

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Thieves took advantage of evacuations in the wake of the Oroville Dam spillway crisis and stole a veteran’s medals.
Yuba City and Marysville police both report less than a dozen burglaries during the days when residents were evacuated from their homes, but one case stands out.
The Vietnam veteran had numerous medals and honors taken from him, including Purple Hearts.
Hours after Mike Pomeroy and his wife left their home, thieves broke a window to get into their home. The thieves snatched medals out of a briefcase upstairs, taking three gold pocket watches, pearls and Pomeroy’s Purple Hearts.
Pomeroy tucked away the honors and memories of the difficult time like so many soldiers did after Vietnam. The theft isn’t just a huge loss, but it’s brought up some deep emotions. Add to it that since it’s been so long since he opened that briefcase, he’s not even sure what exactly is missing.
“They’re not good to anybody but me,” he said.