WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

49ers Hire Saleh As DC, Hightower As Special Teams Coach

February 17, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, football, Richard Hightower, Robert Saleh

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have hired Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator and Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator for Kyle Shanahan’s new staff.

The team also announced the additions of seven other assistants on Friday, including the retaining of senior defensive assistant Jason Tarver and defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley from Chip Kelly’s staff.

Saleh gets his first chance as a coordinator after spending the past 12 seasons as an assistant for Jacksonville, Seattle and Houston.

Hightower returns to San Francisco, where he was assistant special teams coach in 2015. He spent last season in that same role with Chicago.

The other coaches hired are Johnny Holland (linebackers), Jeff Zgonina (defensive line), Marquis Johnson and Dustin Perry (strength and conditioning assistants), and Bobby Slowik (defensive quality control).

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia