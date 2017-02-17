HOUR 1:
Nate & Bryan open the show with an NBA Title Belt update after the Chicago Bulls win over the Boston Celtics. Then, Morning Brew filled with NBA All-Star talk, MLB rule changes, and Charles Oakley’s latest comments on James Dolan. The guys talk Jason Williams partaking in the NBA Celebrity Game tonight before more on the MLB rule changes.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Nate & Bryan reset the NBA Title Belt conversation before 4 Down Territory featuring the Oakland Raiders, Le’Veon Bell, Jimmy Garoppolo and embarrassing tattoos. Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joins The Drive to talk about the latest story lines in the NFL off-season including free agency and draft talk.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:
HOUR 3:
Sam Amick joins The Drive from New Orleans for NBA All-Star 2017. Then, Nate & Bryan discuss Malachi Richardson’s injuries, drug testing in professional sports, and end the show with conversation on the top uniforms in all of sports.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Sam Amick interview here: