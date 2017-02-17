Baseball Purists; The Drive – 02/17/17

February 17, 2017 9:34 AM
HOUR 1:

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the game on February 16, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Nate & Bryan open the show with an NBA Title Belt update after the Chicago Bulls win over the Boston Celtics. Then, Morning Brew filled with NBA All-Star talk, MLB rule changes, and Charles Oakley’s latest comments on James Dolan. The guys talk Jason Williams partaking in the NBA Celebrity Game tonight before more on the MLB rule changes.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on October 1, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Le\’Veon Bell (Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Nate & Bryan reset the NBA Title Belt conversation before 4 Down Territory featuring the Oakland Raiders, Le’Veon Bell, Jimmy Garoppolo and embarrassing tattoos. Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joins The Drive to talk about the latest story lines in the NFL off-season including free agency and draft talk.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks to NBA TNT Analyst, David Aldridge during the 2017 All-Star Media Circuit at the Ritz Carlton on February 16, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bruce Yeung/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sam Amick joins The Drive from New Orleans for NBA All-Star 2017. Then, Nate & Bryan discuss Malachi Richardson’s injuries, drug testing in professional sports, and end the show with conversation on the top uniforms in all of sports.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

