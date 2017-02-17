Caltrans Preparing For Mudslides Along Highway 50 As Storms Move In

KYBURZ (CBS13) — Get ready for another round of much needed rain and winter weather fatigue.

People in the foothills are bracing for more mudslides and delays this holiday weekend.

Caltrans engineers are still hard at work along Highway 50, clearing out debris and patching up precarious hillsides, after too many have wreaked havoc on locals.

“I have not been able to make it to Tahoe because of all mudslides and closures and have been advised for next week not to drive to Tahoe,” said Kathy Ide.

“I drive these roads with my family and if seems like every time I drive up and down the highway I see a new landslide,” Andy Poreider

Caltrans says mudslides have devoured parts of Highway 50 over the last few days, posing massive headaches and major hazards for drivers.

CHP officer Brent McElmurry says the concern is heavy debris flow in fire ravaged areas.

“You’re looking at the side of the hill going wow… wouldn’t take much for that to come down. It’s just the perfect storm at his point – being dry for so long. Five years and now getting a lot of water,” said McElmurry.

The CHP says those wanting to escape this holiday weekend are urged to fill up their gas tanks before heading out, and take an alternate route.