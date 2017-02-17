Husband Charged In Valentine’s Day Homicide

February 17, 2017 6:51 PM

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has been arrested in the shooting death of his wife.

The Lebanon Police Department says 33-year-old Jason Garlinghouse called 911 to report the shooting on Valentine’s Day, telling a dispatcher his wife had attacked him.

Police found the body of Sparki Sue Garlinghouse and obtained a warrant to search the home. The agency says it recovered the firearm allegedly used in the shooting and charged the husband with murder at one minute before midnight.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports two children lived at the house, but were not home when the shooting occurred. They have been placed with relatives.

Garlinghouse was booked into the Linn County Jail.

 

