Modesto Residents Brace For Flooding As Tuolumne River Rises

MODESTO (CBS13) — The Turlock Irrigation District continues to make releases to keep the Don Pedro Reservoir from overflowing. However, that, along with the rain, is pushing more water through the Tuolumne River, which is now starting to overflow as well, and prompting evacuations in Modesto.

As the river reached close to flood stage Friday morning, Modesto fire and police officials told residents to evacuate. But mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the row of trailers along the river at the Driftwood Mobile Home Park.

Many residents spent all afternoon trying to pack up as they watched the river level rise and start to flood the nearby streets, not knowing how high or how quickly the river water would start to pour in.

According to forecasts, the Tuolumne is expected to stay near flood stage, but that can quickly change and get worse with the weekend storm.

Roads down here were already starting to flood, as residents tried to make their way out, which only added to their ordeal. Some residents, like Maisa Miller, say they weren’t ready for this much water.

“To me it’s phenomenal, it’s awesome. Not awesome in a good way, but just awesome because it’s here. And there is nothing we can do about it. (Reporter: Were you prepared at all?) No, actually, because it was dry for so long. The climate is changing so much,” said Miller.

Amanda Soria, also a resident of the trailer park, lives here with her family, including her two young daughters. They waited to leave to see how high the water levels got. But then, they too, decided it was time to head out.

“We’re like, it might not it even come over. But we know the dam is full, we know the storms are still coming, and we know the snow has to melt, so we know that that we need to get out,” she said.

The flooding isn’t their only concern.

Another one is the wind. A wind advisory was issued for parts of San Joaquin county, with gusts expected to reach up to 55 mph. If it brings down power lines, that could leave many of these folks, who aren’t connected to a generator, without power.