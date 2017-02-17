Police: Homeless Woman Goes For Short Ride In Stolen Fire Truck

February 17, 2017 6:58 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Police say a Utah woman stole a fire truck and drove it eight blocks before abandoning it.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2kRLOYZ) that Detective Ken Hansen of Salt Lake County’s Unified Police said Thursday that she went over a few curbs, likely because she didn’t know how to drive the large truck, but it was otherwise undamaged.

Hansen says the truck was stolen after firefighters left it idling outside a convenience store so the hoses would stay warm in the cold.

Hansen says the homeless woman drove it to a nearby Walgreen’s store. She told an employee the truck had been stolen and to call 911, then went to the men’s restroom to change clothes.

Police say she was cooperative but didn’t explain why she took the truck.

 

