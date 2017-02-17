Police Investigate 2 Fatal Crashes In Sacramento Within 15 Minutes Of Each Other

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating two fatal crashes involving pedestrians Thursday night.
The first happened on Marysville Boulevard at Roanoke around 7:15 p.m. Sacramento police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Then, about 15 minutes later, officers were called to another fatal crash on Richards Boulevard and 7th Street.
The victim was hit by two drivers. One stayed on scene, but the first driver took off.
At this time, the light rail station at Township 9 remains closed due to the on-going investigation.