Trent Richardson Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge

Former Oakland Raiders running back Trent Richardson is facing some issues with the law.
According to ESPN, Richardson is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama.
A statement from local police explained that officers received a report of yelling coming from a hotel room on Thursday night. Inside the room, police found a beaten woman with scratches and bruises on her face. According to the report, Richardson and the woman had started arguing at a Walmart earlier in the day and that the fighting escalated after returning to the hotel.
While the woman was treated by paramedics, she didn’t require further medical attention. Richardson’s bond is currently set for $1000 and it’s unknown if he has a lawyer.
The 26-year-old spend four years in the NFL, playing for Oakland, Indianapolis, and Cleveland.