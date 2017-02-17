Trent Richardson Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge

February 17, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Domestic Abuse, Oakland Raiders, Trent Richardson

Former Oakland Raiders running back Trent Richardson is facing some issues with the law.

According to ESPN, Richardson is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama.

A statement from local police explained that officers received a report of yelling coming from a hotel room on Thursday night. Inside the room, police found a beaten woman with scratches and bruises on her face. According to the report, Richardson and the woman had started arguing at a Walmart earlier in the day and that the fighting escalated after returning to the hotel.

While the woman was treated by paramedics, she didn’t require further medical attention. Richardson’s bond is currently set for $1000 and it’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

The 26-year-old spend four years in the NFL, playing for Oakland, Indianapolis, and Cleveland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia