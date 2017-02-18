Executive Order That Incarcerated Japanese Americans Is 75

February 18, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: 75 years, executive order, Japanese Internment Camps

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satsuki Ina was born behind barbed wire in a prison camp during World War II, the daughter of U.S. citizens forced from their home and locked up for years following Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

Roughly 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans were sent to camps across the West because the government claimed they might plot against the U.S. Thousands were elderly, disabled, children or infants too young to know the meaning of treason. Two-thirds were citizens.

As survivors commemorate the 75th anniversary of the executive order that authorized their incarceration, they’re speaking out to make sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Muslims, Latinos or other groups.

Ina and other survivors say they are alarmed by President Donald Trump’s executive orders that limit travel and single out immigrants.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia