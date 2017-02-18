Massive Pump Station Helps Keep Raw Sewage Off Streets In Storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Every time we get a round of storms the city struggles to keep its streets from overflowing with water.

A key component is a massive pumping station near Land Park, without it, the streets would be flooded.

From what falls from the sky, to what goes down your drain, everything makes its way to the Sacramento pump station that’s been around for more than a century.

“With all the rain that we’ve had, it’s quite a bit of stuff. I think the capacity in this facility is over 750 million gallons a day,” said Pete Millino, Sac Utilities Superintendent.

This facility is critical to the city. Without it, storm water would back up and raw sewage could flood the streets.

“We actually have the backup power and doubles SMUD feeds and maintenance staff here 24/7 running the facility. Fortunately, it has been a good thing,” he said.

But not just liquid gets caught in the sewer, grates are in place to catch the debris as it enters and you won’t believe what they find.

“Lawn tools, chairs, ladders, shovels,” he said even a live raccoon. “He wasn’t too happy about it, and left on a bad note.”

The city wants to remind you to keep your trash from falling in.

“It’s not magic when I flush the toilet and wash the stuff down the drain. It does end up somewhere and it is frustrating and it would be nice if everyone could see that,” Millino added.

Thanks to this pumping station, hopefully, we never do have to see where all the gross stuff goes.

Sacramento is one of only three cities on the west coast that have a combined sewer and storm drain.

The city pumps out 90 percent of its water. Without the pump station, we’d be under water.