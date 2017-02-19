WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Colorado Town Getting A Drive-Through Marijuana Shop

February 19, 2017 4:34 PM

PARACHUTE, Colo. (AP) — The western Colorado town of Parachute is getting a drive-through marijuana shop believed to be the first in the state.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2m1PZCA) the Parachute Board of Trustees approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express last week.

It’s expected to open in March in a former car wash.

The business also had to get approval from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The division says Tumbleweed Express cannot allow anyone younger than 21 on the premises, even in the back seat of a car. The business must also have security and surveillance and marijuana may not be visible from outside the dispensary.

Parachute Town Manager Stuart McArthur says marijuana accounted for nearly 30 percent of the community’s 2016 sales tax revenue of just over $1 million.

 

