STORM BEAT: Forecast | Radar | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

11-foot Python Slithers Into South Florida Student’s Car

February 20, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: python

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate’s car.

Nova Southeastern University students Ross Price and his roommate James Hand called an exterminator Feb. 1, but were told it was too late to send someone. So they called the Davie Police Department.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2lpDbs9) reports Officer Tony Bernardo — the go-to guy for dealing with wildlife — and two other officers responded. The snake put up a fight and moved deep into the Toyota Camry’s engine compartment. Eventually, they pulled out an 11-foot reticulated python.

Police spokesman Mark Leone says it was likely a pet because it was in a residential area. The snake was turned over to a company licensed by the state to care for exotic animals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia