2 Killed In Crash On Road Between Oakdale And Waterford

February 20, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Oakdale, Waterford

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash killed two people on a rural road between Oakdale and Waterford Monday morning.

The scene is near Milnes and Albers roads. California Highway Patrol responded just before 7:30 a.m. and found two trucks had collided head on.

CHP confirms that both drivers were killed in the crash.

Officers say the driver heading eastbound lost control, slamming head-on into a driver heading west.

Investigators believe the crash was weather related. The road was wet and rain was falling at the time of the crash.

Albers Road at Milnes will be closed through the late morning hours.

