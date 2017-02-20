A New Beginning; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 2/20

Hour 1

The trade heard around the world, DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans is on everyone’s mind. Hear Doug and Grant break down every angle of the trade and why it happened at the moment. All of that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-123.mp3

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, Kings GM Vlade Divac joined the fellas and broke down the DeMarcus Cousins trade from his and the stand point of the team’s future. Listen as Vlade speaks about the media agenda towards him and the team, why he chose to make the trade and much, much more.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-225.mp3

Hour 3

The phone lines are crazy and constantly busy with fans and listeners who want to chime in on the Cousins trade.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-325.mp3

Hour 4

In hour four of the show, ESPN’s Marc Spears joined the fellas to talk about the national feel around the league on the Cousins to Pelicans trade. Plus Marc, corrects himself on the Orlando deal that didnt come to fruition. That and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard only on Sports 1140 KHTK.